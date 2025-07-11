GearOil by SEW-EURODRIVE available for heavy industry

SEW-EURODRIVE has introduced GearOil as an optional synthetic lubricant for its heavy industry gear units. Developed and tested by SEW-EURODRIVE engineers to suit the company’s gear geometries and thermal requirements, GearOil is now available as part of the factory assembly and service offering for gear units including the X.e and MC-series.

A purpose-designed lubrication solution for SEW-EURODRIVE gear units

GearOil by SEW-EURODRIVE is a synthetic oil formulated to meet the mechanical, thermal, and sealing needs of the company’s gear units. It supports extended service life, reduced oil change intervals, and stable thermal performance in applications where uptime is important.

Key benefits include:

Optimized wear protection from startup through full duty cycle

Designed for thermal efficiency in splash, pressure, or oil-to-air cooled systems

System-wide compatibility – fully compatible with SEW-EURODRIVE’s pressure lubrication systems, splash lubrication configurations, and oil-to-air cooling assemblies.

Eliminates the initial 500-hour oil change on X.e and MC-series gear units.

GearOil by SEW-EURODRIVE is now stocked in the U.S. for simplified service and refill

Available in SEW-EURODRIVE’s heavy industry gear portfolio

GearOil by SEW-EURODRIVE is now available in:

New builds of X.e and MC series gear units, and other heavy industrial gearboxes

SEW-EURODRIVE assembly centers in North America

205L (55-gallon) drums for aftermarket service and planned maintenance

Available as part of SEW-EURODRIVE service kits for long-term support

This integrated solution is ideal for applications such as:

Mining and aggregate conveyors

Steel and metals processing

Pulp and paper manufacturing

Water treatment and energy systems

Any environment where uptime and reliability are non-negotiable

For more information, visit seweurodrive.com.