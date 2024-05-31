Gefran GQ and GRSH series solid state relays from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Gefran GQ and GRSH series solid-state relays that feature a wide range of contact ratings and input and output voltages. They are available in DIN rail or panel mounting styles and offer a variety of overload and thermal protection options.

Gefran GQ series “hockey puck” style panel mount solid state relays, available in contact ratings from 15 to 90A, include thermal mounting pads, overload, and thermal protection, and screw or push-in-spring terminal connection styles. Optional heatsinks are also available for high-power applications.

The ultra-slim GRSH series can be DIN rail or panel mounted and offers contact ratings from 15 to 120A, support for up to 600VAC, push-in-spring connections, and includes built-in overtemperature and overvoltage protection. Models are available with heatsinks, fans, and thermal and/or load break alarms with LED and external digital output options.

Both series offer zero-crossing technology, 100kA SCCR ratings, and IP20 finger-safe protection ratings.

The new Gefran GQ and GRSH series solid-state relays are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

www.automationdirect.com/solid-state-relays