General Die Casters merges with Dart Casting, Inc.

General Die Casters, Inc (Twinsburg, OH) is joining forces with Dart Casting, Inc. (Alsip, IL) under common ownership. Both organizations will continue under their current names and will operate 41 casting machines between 400 – 1200 tons and 28 CNC machining centers, creating one of the leading middle-market die-cast companies in the Midwest. The merger creates the ability to leverage each companies’ capabilities and customer base to continue a trajectory of growth.

Brian Lennon will lead both organizations as Chief Executive Officer and will continue as a shareholder with other members of the Dart and GDC management teams. Tim Foley, current Dart CFO/President, will be the Chief Financial Officer of both organizations. “The combined talents and capabilities of General Die Casters and Dart Casting positions our organization to take advantage of the tremendous growth expected in the domestic high-pressure die casting market,” stated Brian Lennon, CEO.

Additionally, George Nijmeh will lead the Dart Casting team as Dart Vice President of Operations. Mark Wolny will continue as a stakeholder in the business his family founded in 1994, as Director of Purchasing and Special Projects. Keith Kish will become Vice President of Quality and Engineering for both organizations.

Each company’s management teams will remain in place and key contacts will remain the same. Both teams are excited to combine their talents and become one of the most capable and cost competitive high pressure die casting companies in the country.

