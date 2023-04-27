General Dynamics Mission Systems and AMETEK Abaco Systems are partnering to deliver several new products featuring advanced encryption and anti-tamper-enabled capabilities to address the need for rugged, embedded secure processing and storage solutions at the board level.

The partnership combines General Dynamics’ programmable, embeddable security for communications, networking, and related equipment requiring high-grade cryptographic processing up to Top Secret with Abaco’s innovative rugged embedded computing, networking, and processing technology.

“Together, we are leveraging the complementary skills, knowledge, and experience of each company to enhance existing products,” said Scott Dunderdale, General Dynamics Mission Systems vice president, and general manager for Land and Air Systems. “The partnership will also help us develop new products and pursue business opportunities of mutual interest that will improve our rugged embedded systems capabilities.”

The partnership allows the companies to rapidly bring highly secure, open architecture, and differentiated products to the market to address the defense industry’s most challenging embedded electronics requirements. Working together will allow the companies to build cybersecurity into the products from the start, rather than a less effective bolt-on at the end.

Mike Underwood, division vice president, and business unit manager at Abaco, adds, “This unique partnership enables Abaco and General Dynamics to quickly provide advanced embedded cryptographic solutions for communications, networking, electronic warfare, and other mission operations around the world. Working together, we will provide innovative answers to embedded open systems encryption and cybersecurity challenges.”

Abaco Systems

www.abaco.com