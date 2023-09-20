Gladiator GECP Series modular circuit protectors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Gladiator GECP series modular 12/24 VDC circuit protectors to their selection of electronic circuit protection devices. The GECP series offers both fixed trip current versions and a version with an adjustable trip current range and adjustable trip characteristics. LED signaling with output alarms allows real-time status monitoring. This series is compact, lightweight, and available at a very low cost per channel.

The protection modules, in ratings up to 10A, can be used as standalone devices or integrated into a modular system using optional supply and ground modules, busbars, and comb jumpers (total system load up to 40A). The modules offer a remote set/reset function useful in applications where physical access to the unit is difficult or dangerous.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/electronic-circuit-breakers