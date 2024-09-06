Gladiator GR series receptacles provide convenient power outlets

AutomationDirect has added Gladiator GR series DIN rail or panel-mounted quad-port power receptacles. These receptacles provide convenient power outlets and are commonly used in electrical enclosures to power laptop computers and test equipment temporarily. The GR-REC4 consists of two NEMA 5-15R duplex receptacles, while the GR-REC4-GFCI includes one standard NEMA 5-15R duplex receptacle and one GFCI duplex receptacle that protects all four circuits.

The new Gladiator receptacles are UL-recognized, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant. They offer a 2-year warranty and start at $48.00.

www.automationdirect.com