Global ceramics leader chooses XJet’s Carmel to boost growth

Ceramic 3D printing has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential to revolutionize industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and electronics. Global ceramics expert CeramTec has been manufacturing and supplying high-performance ceramics (HPC) parts and components for more than a century and believes the future lies in additive manufacturing (AM). As such, the company invested in an XJet Carmel 1400C solution for its headquarters in Plochingen, Germany.

“We believe 3D printing is a strategic imperative for the future of CeramTec,” states Horst Garbrecht, president of Industrial at CeramTec. “While we continue to use and invest in many other ceramic manufacturing methods, additive manufacturing is where we see significant opportunity for growth and value, and we are delighted to be supported by XJet in our vision.”

CeramTec’s goal for employing the Carmel 1400C is to serve its customers with this new technology and support XJet in delivering complex parts to all kinds of manufacturers and industries.

“The XJet Carmel is a very good AM system that holds its own against traditional manufacturing while providing new opportunities in dimensional freedom,” said Jan Stenner, vice president of Operations Europe for CeramTec. “Our customers expect parts with the high levels of quality and performance we consistently provide with traditional manufacturing methods. XJet parts certainly measure up, and with our post-processing, we can ensure high levels of productivity.”

“We believe there shouldn’t be any compromise when companies turn to additive manufacturing for complex parts, with true geometric freedom. Our vision is to transform traditional manufacturers to digital manufacturers, in both the ceramic and metal sectors, without having to concede productivity or on the quality and performance of materials,” said Yair Alcobi, CEO of XJet.

