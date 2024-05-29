Global electronics company selects Gwinnett for US Headquarters

Leuze electronics, a provider of sensor solutions based in Germany, has announced relocating and expanding its U.S. headquarters operation to Gwinnett County, Georgia. The company’s decision to bring its operations from Michigan to unincorporated Duluth, Gwinnett County, centered around Georgia’s best-in-class business environment and access to diverse talent. The relocation represents a significant investment of $1.2 million in capital and will introduce 17 new jobs to the local economy.

“We are excited to expand our U.S. headquarters in Gwinnett County. The region’s dynamic business ecosystem and skilled workforce align perfectly with our growth strategy. We look forward to contributing to the local economy and becoming an integral part of the Gwinnett community,” said Aaron Henry, president of Leuze Electronics, Inc., reflecting on the relocation and expansion.

Leuze electronics, Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new operation on March 13, together with the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. Corporate executives, business professionals, and community leaders were in attendance.

Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson expressed her enthusiasm for the company’s decision, stating, “We welcome Leuze Electronics, Inc. to Gwinnett County and commend their investment in our community. This relocation underscores Gwinnett’s reputation as a premier destination for businesses seeking strategic growth opportunities.”

Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager for Manufacturing, Logistics & Supply Chain, Inaara Babwani, emphasized the collaborative effort behind attracting Leuze electronics, Inc. to the area, saying, “The decision by Leuze Electronics, Inc. to relocate its U.S. headquarters to Gwinnett County is a testament to our region’s appeal as a business-friendly environment. We are thrilled to support their expansion and thank our economic development partners with Georgia Power and the Georgia Department of Economic Development for collaborating with us on this project.”

For more information on Leuze electronics, visit www.leuze.com/en-us and follow them on social media platforms for updates.