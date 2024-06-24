GM awards Smalley for 12th consecutive year for high-quality retaining rings and wave springs

Smalley is thrilled to announce it has been awarded General Motors’ 2023 Supplier Quality Excellence Award. This honorable award is granted to GM suppliers who meet or exceed strict quality performance criteria and have given cross-functional support to the entire GM organization throughout the 2023 calendar year.

This marks the 12th year consecutively that Smalley has received GM’s SQEA. Smalley has repeatedly proven its capability to surpass these standards. This prestigious recognition from General Motors reinforces Smalley’s status as a reliable partner in the automotive supply chain.

General Motors commended Smalley for its outstanding contribution: “As we continue to navigate an ever-challenging environment, know that your dedication to quality and shared goals is deeply appreciated. On behalf of our entire Global Supplier Quality Team, congratulations on your remarkable achievements in 2023. We would like to thank you and your team for consistently providing support and being a valued partner. I look forward to a great 2024 and another opportunity to recognize your team.”

“Being awarded GM’s 2023 Supplier Quality Excellence Award is a momentous achievement for everyone at Smalley. It serves as a testament to the collective efforts, expertise, and relentless commitment of our team. We’re truly grateful for the recognition of our efforts, which inspires us to keep up the great work. We remain committed to upholding our position as a trusted supplier for General Motors,” said Lance Vondrak, vice president of Operations at Smalley, expressing his gratitude.

As Smalley celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The company looks forward to continuing its high standards in the years to come, ensuring that every product and service reflects our persistent dedication to excellence.”