Greene Tweed proves seal compatibility with sustainable aviation fuels

Greene Tweed has released results from a study confirming the compatibility of its fluorine-based elastomer seals with Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs). The results provide critical insights for aerospace leaders transitioning to sustainable, low-emission fuels, while ensuring safety and reliability.

As the aerospace industry focuses on decarbonization, SAFs offer substantial CO 2 reductions of over 65% compared to traditional jet fuels. Nevertheless, challenges such as seal compatibility remain. To address this, Greene Tweed conducted rigorous testing to ensure its seals perform effectively with these advanced fuels.

“Sustainable aviation fuels offer a practical path to reducing emissions, particularly for long-haul flights, where batteries and hydrogen remain less feasible,” said Shawn McCloskey, CCO of Greene Tweed. “Our study ensures aerospace customers have reliable seal solutions for SAF adoption without compromising safety or performance.”

Greene Tweed collaborated with multiple suppliers to evaluate SAF blends and their effects on the physical properties of fluorine-based elastomers FKM and FVMQ. The study assessed performance in SAF blends, including Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK) and Synthetic Aromatic Kerosene (SAK), following ASTM D7566 standards. Testing simulated extreme aerospace environments, including temperatures up to 120° C and prolonged SAF exposure.

Key findings from the study include:

FKM compounds (731, 772, 665) maintained performance across blends, including three SPKs, 50/50 blends with control fluid, and 20% SAK with 80% SPKs.

FKM elastomers showed strong compatibility with harsh SAF conditions, including fluid aging and dry-out scenarios.

Aromatic content in SAF formulations, particularly SAK blends, is critical for maintaining material performance.

Testing under accelerated aging conditions confirmed long-term reliability.

“By analyzing the effects of chemical interactions between SAF blends and advanced elastomers, we have developed a robust data set that established long-term reliability and compatibility in extreme aerospace conditions,” said Ronald Campbell, PhD, senior technical advisor.

As the aviation industry works toward carbon-neutral growth, with U.S. airlines targeting a 50% CO 2 reduction by 2050, SAFs are vital. Greene Tweed’s findings support these goals, ensuring component compatibility with SAF while maintaining safety and operational performance. Representatives will discuss its findings and solutions at the Paris Air Show 2025.

Greene Tweed

gtweed.com