H-TLC overload safety devices from Zero-Max

Zero-Max H-TLC torque limiters are designed to disengage in the event of a torque overload, protecting both the machine and the products being processed. The H-TLC features a consistent, reliable, repeatable, and adjustable disengagement torque setting, and is designed to withstand corrosive environments. An available actuating disc can be added for triggering alarms or providing automatic system shutdown the instant an overload condition occurs.

The Zero-Max H-TLC is an economical detent-type torque limiter that automatically resets itself after a torque overload has subsided or has been corrected. The H-TLC is operational in both directions of rotation, and both directions of disengagement, and has a -40°F to +180°F operating temperature range. The H-TLC is configurable for shaft-to-shaft mounting where it serves as a torque-limiting coupling, or with an internal bushing added for support on belt or chain drives that transfer power to a secondary shaft, while offering torque-limiting overload protection.

The H-TLC design offers multiple reset positions within a single revolution as standard. A single reset per revolution is also available as a customization. They are an excellent alternative to friction-type torque limiters, which generate heat and wear during operation, which can degrade accuracy and performance. The mechanical design and overload protection also offer a complement to electronic overload protection in many applications, providing additional protection to downstream machine components.

The special composite and polymer materials and the construction of the H-TLC make it ideal for use in corrosive environments. These torque limiters can also be customized to meet the needs of individual applications. Typical custom features may include: special bore sizes and tolerances; special keyways, hex bores, or splines; upgrades from plated hardware to all stainless steel hardware for added corrosion protection; food-grade grease; single-position reset (only one reset position per shaft revolution); a synchronous actuating disc that offers only a single reset location per revolution (to coincide with the special single-position reset), among other features. A low-profile torque adjustment screw that features smaller built-in dimensions is also available.

The H-TLC is a natural complement to Zero-Max’s Torq-Tender Overload Safety family of products. The H-TLC is fully adjustable to handle a range of torque settings should changes be needed in the system. The external adjustment allows the torque setting to be fine-tuned to the needs of the application. Simply adjust the unit’s external torque adjusting screws to achieve the desired torque setting.

The H-TLC is available in two model sizes, with multiple spring options, offering a torque range from 4 in-lbs. up to 500 in-lbs., or 0.5 Nm to 56.5 Nm. Bore sizes range from 0.250 through 1.125-in. in imperial sizes, or 8mm through 28mm in metric sizes.

