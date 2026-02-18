Hall-effect current sensor achieves 0.55% typical sensitivity error

The ACS37017 from Allegro MicroSystems is a Hall-effect current sensor designed for high-voltage power conversion systems in AI data centers, electrified vehicles and industrial energy applications, offering 0.55% typical sensitivity error over temperature and lifetime. The device integrates reinforced isolation and a non-ratiometric voltage reference to reduce external components and system noise while supporting stable control loops in applications sensitive to drift. Housed in a compact surface-mount package, the ACS37017 provides accurate current measurement for space-constrained designs requiring long-term measurement stability.
