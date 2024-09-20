Handheld ergonomic gear for high torque

Visumatic’s VSC-900 automatic screwdriver is an affordable way to begin your automation process. This simple handheld screw feeding and driving system is perfect for higher torque applications.

The screwfeeder bowl is filled and the screws are then oriented and fed to the tooling tip. The automatic screwdriver installs each fastener to the proper torque. The feeder immediately delivers the next screw, keeping your assembly operator productive.

See how you can achieve your productivity goals quickly with the most reliable automatic screwfeeder system on the market. Watch the new video now.

Visumatic

www.visumatic.com/automatic-screwdriving-systems