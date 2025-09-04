HANNOVER MESSE 2026: How industry masters change

Global competition, rising costs, and the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) are driving significant changes in industry. In response, companies in the manufacturing sector require a platform to present innovations, exchange knowledge, and share best practices. HANNOVER MESSE 2026 serves this purpose by showing how automation, digitalization, energy systems, and research can work together to support competitiveness.

HANNOVER MESSE, an international trade fair for the manufacturing industry, will take place in Hannover from April 20–24, 2026, with Brazil as the partner country.

A new thematic area focuses on production technologies for the defense sector, with exhibitors showcasing specific solutions to help defense manufacturers scale up production in the shortest possible time without compromising on security.

About 4,000 companies from the electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, digital and energy sectors will present technologies for manufacturing and energy supply. Artificial intelligence will be a focus across the exhibits, with related tours, classes, forums and networking events organized by HANNOVER MESSE.

The exhibiting companies include global tech giants such as AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Schneider Electric and Siemens, as well as technology leaders from the SME segment, for example Beckhoff, Festo, HARTING, ifm, LAPP, Phoenix Contact, Rittal, Schaeffler, and SEW. Research institutes including Fraunhofer and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) will present upcoming industrial solutions, and more than 300 startups from different technology fields will display new developments.

New thematic structure and optimized visitor guidance

One change in the next edition is a revised thematic structure and hall layout. The adjustments are intended to make navigation easier for attendees and improve placement for exhibitors.

Automation and digitalization will be presented more closely together, both in location and content, reflecting the growing integration of software and hardware, including AI-based robotics, data-driven production, and digital supply chains. The revised thematic structure features three main exhibition areas: automation and digitalization, energy and industrial infrastructure, and research and technology transfer.

New networking formats for more business contacts

Besides the new hall layout, HANNOVER MESSE 2026 offers new knowledge-sharing and networking formats, delivering even greater depth of content. This allows experts and users to exchange ideas on specific challenges and their solutions in a hands-on way. From master classes and expert forums to matchmaking and the Center Stage, the new offerings cement the show’s role as a central hub for business, innovation and networking.

The Center Stage brings together leading minds from industry, politics and science. Through keynotes and panel discussions, it examines current industry challenges and opportunities.: How can we achieve the breakthrough to carbon-neutral production? What role does AI play in industrial value creation? And how can Europe and its partners secure their technological sovereignty?

On stage, companies from the automotive, food, furniture, and chemical industries, among others, provide insights into their factories – demonstrating how they conceptualize and successfully implement automation, digitalization and energy efficiency in their manufacturing operations.

New thematic area: Defense Production Park

The new Defense Production Park demonstrates how modern technology meets the requirements of security-critical manufacturing while remaining highly scalable. Companies in the defense industry face challenges similar to other industrial sectors, but current geopolitical conditions require them to expand capacity quickly. This new exhibition theme focuses on how companies can achieve this without compromising their security and quality.

Partner country Brazil: A strategically important growth partner

Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, takes center stage at HANNOVER MESSE 2026. The country offers vast potential – from green energy and raw materials right through to a fast-growing industrial market. More than 1,500 German companies are already active there, accounting for around ten percent of Brazil’s industrial output.

For more information, visit hannovermesse.de.