Hannover Messe cooperating with German Robotics Assoc.

At this year’s Hannover Messe industrial trade show in Germany, visitors will be able to experience the Application Park in Hall 5, which has a strong partner in the German Robotics Association (DRV). The DRV has made it a mission to promote and foster the use of robotics in Germany. Given the shortage of skilled workers, there is undoubtedly potential in this direction, with Germany ranking fifth behind China, Japan, Korea, and the USA in global comparison.

“With the robotics experts from DRV, we have partners at our side with whom we will further build on the topic of robotics, in conjunction with that of automation, at Hannover Messe. There is no better place in the world to showcase the diverse examples of robotic applications,” said Hubertus von Monschaw, Global Director Hannover Messe at Deutsche Messe AG.

The DRV will be the exclusive partner of the Application Park for the coming year. There, young robotics companies and start-ups will present the diverse spectrum of possible applications for robots, as well as the interaction between humans, machines, and artificial intelligence. Visitors can get a first-hand look at robotics-based automation and try it out for themselves. A highlight will be the driverless transport systems, demonstrating that drivers can be dispensed with in many areas of activity in the future.

“This exhibition platform offers visitors to Hannover Messe a unique opportunity to engage with new technologies and learn how robotics, AI and automation can help solve the enormous challenges facing industry,” said Helmut Schmid, CEO of the DRV.

Robotics Congress on February 6-7

Roughly two months before Hannover Messe, the 13th Robotics Congress will take place on February 6-7, 2024 at the Technology Academy in Hannover. In plenary sessions and workshops, participants will have the opportunity to gain an insight into the latest developments and trends in the field of robotics — which they can then experience first-hand at Hannover Messe. The DRV is playing an active role as development partner behind the program.