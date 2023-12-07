HANNOVER MESSE launches Call for Papers

The Call for Papers by HANNOVER MESSE is aimed at any exhibitor or partner who would like to enrich the content of the forum program at the world’s leading industrial trade fair by giving a presentation. Four forum stages are available for this purpose:

On the Industrie 4.0 Conference Stage, automation specialists, software providers, and users will present their solutions, with a focus on the next level of Industrie 4.0. Visionaries, experts, and practitioners present up-to-the-minute trends and innovations, from asset administration shells to OPC UA, machine learning, cloud, and edge computing, right through to data spaces.

The Energy 4.0 Conference Stage is all about energy security, climate neutrality, digitalization of the energy transition, plus sustainability. The featured topics are Smart Energy for Industrie 4.0, AI in Energy Technology, Energy Efficiency, and Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency.

The Industrial Transformation Conference Stage serves as a platform for a cross-technology and cross-industry exchange of ideas, views, and experiences: over five days of HANNOVER MESSE, the spotlight will be on the megatrends in industry. Partners and experts from various disciplines shape a high-caliber program and present use cases, insights, and solutions.

The 5G & Industrial Wireless Conference Stage focuses on long-term and sustainable communication solutions for across-the-board connectivity and an industrial wireless ecosystem. This topic is of key importance, since making production facilities and intralogistics even more flexible, autonomous, and efficient calls for corresponding conditions to be established.

The Industrial Startups Conference Stage provides a platform for business founders, spotlighting revolutionary solutions and business models for the industry.