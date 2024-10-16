Hannover Messe presenting AI conference

AI will revolutionize industrial processes. Most companies agree on this, yet a large number are still reluctant to actually adopt AI technologies. This is where the AI conference presented by Hannover Messe on January 22nd in Frankfurt comes in. The event shows how companies can put AI technologies successfully to use and significantly boost their competitiveness in doing so.

The “AI in Industry” conference is a suitable platform for exchanging information on the current state of knowledge with experts and the other participants, and learning from best-practice solutions. The AI conference is segmented into three tracks: Business, Engineering, and Deep Tech.

Plamen Kiradjiev, Head of Solution Architects at German Edge Cloud, is among those responsible for the Engineering track. He oversees the implementation of sustainable digitalization in production processes at Rittal. Kiradjiev’s focus is on the gradual introduction of a shop floor IT system which, with technologies such as microservices, hybrid cloud and AI, can form the foundation for at least the next decade.

The experts brought on board for the Deep Tech track include Albert van Breemen, CEO of VBTI from the Netherlands. He will be talking about the development of an end-to-end platform for the production process. The use of AI in industrial environments is fraught with particular challenges — from choosing the right algorithms and deep-learning frameworks, to data collection and labeling, right through to deploying models on embedded hardware. In his presentation with subsequent discussion, van Breemen will report on his experiences in coping with these challenges, and how he has developed a comprehensive platform architecture that addresses these issues from a holistic perspective. He will talk about the integration of model monitoring and retraining functions, managing data and model versions, and boosting the effectiveness of a company’s AI engineers in project execution.