Harting helps break another world record

Multi GUINNESS WORLDS RECORDS holder Rainer Zietlow has achieved another record by reaching Deadhorse, Alaska on April 2, 2023, in a Volkswagen ID.4 AWD. Deadhorse is at the remote end of the Dalton Highway System on the northern coast of the state. No electric vehicle has reached this point so early in the year.

VW Record

Zietlow’s drive started on March 28, 2023, in Homer, Alaska. Now the team will make their way south to warmer states, heading to the southernmost tip of the U.S. highway system in Key West, Florida. Zietlow will charge during the 8,500-mile drive at existing charging stations and will travel the distance without a service vehicle He plans to reach this destination on May 6, 2023.

This record was achieved with the HARTING charging cable used in VW EVs. HARTING has a long history with both Volkswagen – who celebrated their partnership with HARTING by awarding the company “Supplier of the Year, Mobility” in 2020 – and Zietlow, whom HARTING has supported on two previous record-breaking drives.

“Record-breaking drives like this highlight the U.S. is ready for electric vehicles,” said Will Stewart, Sr. Industry Segment Manager for Mobility at HARTING Americas. “One challenge in EV adoption is proving to the public that the infrastructure is in place. Together, Volkswagen, HARTING, and Zietlow are highlighting that the U.S. is poised and ready to support mass adoption of electric passenger vehicles no matter where a traveler may be heading.”

The project can be followed with pictures and videos and a live tracker at www.vwid4-alaskatour.com. As with all his previous projects, Rainer Zietlow supports the charity organization SOS Children’s Villages.

Harting

www.harting.com/US/en