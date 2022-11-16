HARTING Mexico Manufacturing inaugurates new building to accommodate growth

HARTING Mexico Manufacturing announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility with an inaugural ribbon-cutting event. HARTING Technology Group COO Andreas Conrad, HARTING Americas CEO Jon DeSouza, and HARTING Americas COO Florian Stuetzel hosted the ceremony on behalf of the global company.

The event also included a virtual address from HARTING Technology Group’s Chairman of the Board, Philip Harting. “With this new facility, we are well-positioned for the future,” Harting said, “When we look at the future, we take a long-term perspective. We consider not only the company in Mexico and our global active technology group but the future of generations to come. The facility was designed to reduce our carbon footprint and CO2 emissions. The new production facility meets state-of-the-art standards and is fully geared to energy efficiency.”

Joining the ceremony were several politicians from the state and local governments, including Guanajuato Governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo; Secretary of Sustainable Economic Development Ramón Alfaro Gómez; and Silao Mayor Carlos Garcia Villaseñor.

“The company is focused on the future,” said Governor Vallejo in an inauguration speech congratulating the company, “They are aligned with what Guanajauto is looking for, and Guanajuato is aligned with what HARTING is looking for. It is a great pleasure to witness this company’s second stage of evolution.”

HARTING opened its first plant in Guanajuato in 2016 in a 1200 sqm facility with 143 employees. In less than six years, the company outgrew the facility. The new building offers 4300 m2 of manufacturing and warehousing space with an additional 3000 m2 reserved for future growth.

HARTING Mexico Manufacturing is critical to HARTING’s in-the-region, for-the-region strategy. It will continue to focus on supplying world-class connectivity solutions for key vertical markets, including machinery, data centers, e-Mobility, and semiconductor manufacturing. The new plant is strategically located only a few miles from the Guanajuato International Airport to ensure quick and reliable customer shipments throughout the Americas.