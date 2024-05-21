HAWK launches new fiber optic sensing website

Hawk Measurement Systems (HAWK), a provider of level, positioning, asset monitoring, and fiber optic sensing systems, announces the launch of its new fiber optic sensing website, HawkFiber.com.

With an unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, Hawk Measurement has designed HawkFiber.com to elevate the user experience and provide an educational platform for its fiber optic sensing systems. The new website features a comprehensive product showcase, allowing visitors to learn about the diverse range of cutting-edge Fiber Optic Sensing solutions HAWK offers. From customer testimonials to detailed descriptions, customers can now make informed decisions and learn about this revolutionary technology that is changing the market for asset measurement.

“We take great care in designing and developing technologies to solve customer needs. Fiber Optic Sensing is another example of adapting technology to meet and exceed our customers’ requirements for improved safety, increased efficiencies, and reduced downtime. Our website was developed to make it even easier to access information online for this exciting technology,” said Jack Evans, global president of HAWK.

Fiber Optic Sensing is a relatively new facet of industrial instrumentation that allows for real-time measurements of long assets such as pipelines, conveyors, and perimeters. HAWK’s Praetorian Fiber Optic Sensing System is the only system on the market that offers a single interrogator that measures Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), and Distributed Strain Sensing (DSS) all in a single enclosure.

This revolutionary technology can protect assets, equipment, and perimeters. HAWK’s Fiber Optic System is modular in design, monitors 24/7 in real-time, and can range in measurement from 10 km to 150 km. This type of intelligent monitoring is critical to operating efficiently and protecting valuable assets.

