Haydon Kerk Express online tool speeds up linear actuator selection

Haydon Kerk Pittman, a business unit of AMETEK’s Advanced Motion Solutions division, has debuted its new Haydon Kerk Express online linear actuator calculator.

The Haydon Kerk Express tool joins the Pittman Express tool, released last year, and allows users to now identify and select the right linear actuator for their applications quickly and easily. When a user enters an ideal actuator type, force, and speed, the Express tool returns a list of Haydon Kerk linear actuators that fit these specifications. Once the user selects a specific linear actuator to explore, additional details — including performance curves, specifications and dimensional drawings— are available. Haydon Kerk Express then provides a list of exact and near-match actuators available from Haydon Kerk Pittman’s e-commerce site with 24-hour shipment for fast prototyping or proof of concept.

The Express motor calculator is the latest in Haydon Kerk Pittman’s series of user-guided tools designed to provide interactive and enhanced product assistance and selection as compared to a traditional website.

To access the Express tool, visit haydonkerkexpress.com, or go to www.haydonkerkpittman.com and click on Support > Haydon Kerk Express Linear Actuator Calculator.