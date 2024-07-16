Hazardous Location Cabinet Coolers achieve the UL-classified designation

EXAIR’s Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler Systems have been set apart by achieving the UL-classified designation for Div1 environments. UL tested them and passed their stringent requirements for use upon classified purged and pressurized electrical enclosures within Class I Div 1, Groups A, B, C, and D; Class II Div 1, Groups E, F, and G – and Class III environments. The cooling capacity up to 5,600 Btu/hr. is suitable for electrical enclosures with problematic overheating. They are CE-compliant and available for NEMA 4 and 4X enclosures.

EXAIR HazLoc Cabinet Coolers circulate 20° F (-7° C) air inside the enclosure to prevent high-temperature faults. The enclosures mount in a standard electrical knockout while keeping the NEMA 4 or 4X rating. Cabinet Cooler Systems include an auto drain filter separator to ensure no moisture passes to the inside of the electrical enclosure. An optional thermostat control minimizes compressed air use and keeps the enclosure at ± 2º F of the setting.

EXAIR is offering a special right now on al its Cabinet Coolers.

