HBK launches a new IO-Link option for its T210 shaft torque transducer

Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK) has added IO-Link functionality to its T210 torque sensor to help engineers perform R&D and end-of-line torque testing more efficiently while streamlining their processes. The T210 provides precise torque, rotational speed, angle, and power measurements in a compact, easy-to-integrate format. Each unit is delivered with an individual test report and is suited to a wide range of industries, including automotive, machinery manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, and high-end appliance and commercial goods sectors.

IO-Link is a fieldbus-independent, standardised communication interface that allows for digital, bidirectional point-to-point data exchange. Using standard M12 cables, the T210 can be quickly integrated into existing systems and connected to an IO-Link master. The IO-Link master manages protocol conversion and makes real-time measurement data available to all common fieldbus and automation systems, including EtherCAT and Profinet.

The new IO-Link interface enables the digital transmission of not only measurement data but also extensive process, diagnostic, and statistical information, making it easier to optimize processes and analyze performance in different applications. Compact and strain-gauge based, the shaft-style T210 is designed for integration into test benches, automation systems, or direct connection to the device under test. Its non-contact energy and signal transmission system ensures long-term reliability and high measurement precision.

Along with the new IO-Link interface, the torque sensor also includes voltage and frequency outputs for torque, speed, and angle, giving engineers flexibility across a wide range of applications, from development testing to automated end-of-line testing.

The T210 is available in nine nominal torque ranges from 0.5 N∙m to 200 N∙m, and can be paired with a variety of accessories, including cables and bellows couplings. The company aims to make it simple to integrate into existing setups or quickly reconfigure for different measurement tasks.

To learn more, visit hbkworld.com/en/Campaign/transducers/t210-shaft-torque-transducer.