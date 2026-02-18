Design World

HDR image sensors integrate with autonomous platforms

By |

The OX08D10 and OX03H10 CMOS image sensors from OMNIVISION are automotive-grade devices with TheiaCel technology supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform. The 8 MP OX08D10 uses 2.1 µm pixels with LOFIC-based HDR to capture LED lighting without flicker, while the 3 MP OX03H10 uses a split-pixel design to achieve up to 140 dB dynamic range in a single exposure for parking and surround-view cameras. Support on the DRIVE AGX Hyperion and Thor platforms enables integration into Level 4-ready vehicle architectures with functional safety and cybersecurity requirements.

Filed Under: SENSORS

 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World