HDR image sensors integrate with autonomous platforms

The OX08D10 and OX03H10 CMOS image sensors from OMNIVISION are automotive-grade devices with TheiaCel technology supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform. The 8 MP OX08D10 uses 2.1 µm pixels with LOFIC-based HDR to capture LED lighting without flicker, while the 3 MP OX03H10 uses a split-pixel design to achieve up to 140 dB dynamic range in a single exposure for parking and surround-view cameras. Support on the DRIVE AGX Hyperion and Thor platforms enables integration into Level 4-ready vehicle architectures with functional safety and cybersecurity requirements.
