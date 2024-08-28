Heidenhain at IMTS 2024

HEIDENHAIN is set to showcase its latest innovations in digital manufacturing at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024, from September 9-14 in Chicago, IL. Attendees are invited to explore HEIDENHAIN’s cutting-edge solutions at booth #339440 in the South Building, Level 3, and at the Student Summit booth #121000.

Innovation Meets Sustainability

HEIDENHAIN will be showcasing the TNC7 control system, offering next-level user experience and process reliability for 5-axis machining. The TNC7’s new hardware versions, available with 24-inch, 19-inch, and 16-inch monitors, make it adaptable to a wide range of applications. The TNC7 basic, designed for 3+2-axis machines, provides powerful features like MAS graphical 6D setup support, DCM collision monitoring, and OCM trochoidal milling.

Additionally, HEIDENHAIN will highlight the latest version of its StateMonitor software. This software, part of the HEIDENHAIN Digital Shop Floor, now includes energy monitoring and ERP interfacing features, allowing businesses to analyze detailed data and improve operational efficiency. KERN visitors will also be able to experience new TNC features on the KERN 5-Axis machining center, specifically jig grinding features. The machine will also be equipped with REGO-FIX tool holding technology.

Cutting-Edge Automation and Precision

HEIDENHAIN’s commitment to precision and automation is shown through the debut of the VT 122 measuring camera, an all-in-one system that combines tool presetting, microscopy, and visual inspection. This innovative product allows for comprehensive tool analysis within the machine envelope, reducing downtime and enhancing productivity. By enabling automated tool measurement and wear inspection, the VT 122 contributes to lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by extending tool life and increasing efficiency.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to witness the KCI 120 Dplus encoders in action within the ABB Cobot, working in conjunction with the TURNPWR from Acu-Rite Solutions. This demo showcases the integration of HEIDENHAIN’s precision encoders with Acu-Rite Solutions’ versatile CNC technology.

Sustainability at the Forefront

HEIDENHAIN is committed to reducing carbon footprints without sacrificing precision. The company’s True Image technology, embedded in their LC and LB linear encoders as well as RCN and ECA angle encoders, ensures perfect scale readings even in contaminated environments. This technology allows for operation without purge air, cutting the carbon footprint by up to 99% and lowering system costs.

Engage and Inspire the Next Generation

Beyond the main booth, HEIDENHAIN will engage future engineers and machinists at the Student Summit booth #121000, in the East Building Level 2, providing hands-on learning experiences with the latest tools and technologies. This interactive space will feature demonstrations, activities, and prizes – designed to inspire the next generation of manufacturing professionals.

Heidenhain at IMTS 2024

IMTS 2024 is your opportunity to connect with leaders in manufacturing technology and explore the innovations shaping the future. Be sure to add HEIDENHAIN to your show planner and experience the forefront of digital manufacturing.

Heidenhain

www.heidenhain.us