Heidenhain to exhibit at Photonics West

Heidenhain will be exhibiting at Photonics West, Booth #3053, from January 28 to February 2 in San Francisco. Heidenhain will showcase the latest Multi Degrees-of-Freedom (Multi-DOF) motion control components, offering manufacturers a better way to implement metrology designs. Photonics West is the world’s premier lasers, biomedical optics, and optoelectronics event.

With Heidenhain’s recent release of new Multi-DOF technology, machine manufacturers can now obtain multiple measurements simultaneously and facilitate correcting deviations on the fly. These products include the LIP 6031 Dplus, the GAP 1081, and the MKV 1/9×30.

Conventional encoders offer one degree of motion, but these three new components do more to serve the demanding requirements of machines in the electronics and semiconductor industries, among others. More information on these components can be found at https://www.heidenhain.us/industries/electronics/

Heidenhain

heidenhain.us