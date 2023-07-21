Heilind Electronics expands interconnect solutions with 1.85 mm Termination Plug

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Cinch Connectivity Solutions’ Johnson connectors, presents the 1.85 mm Termination Plug.

The stainless steel 1.85 mm termination plug supports electrical performance up to 67GHz with VSWR performance of 1.25. Available in end launch, 2 hole, and 4 hole flange mount styles with 50 Ohm impedance.

Cinch Johnson termination plugs are ideal for applications requiring precision RF signals including test and measurement, network routers and switches, and instrumentation test fixture equipment.

Heilind Electronics’ interconnect experts offer and support a wide range of Cinch Johnson products. Learn more about the 1.85mm Termination Plug or view the full Cinch Johnson catalog at Heilind.com.

Heilind Electronics

www.heilind.com