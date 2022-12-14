Heilind Electronics introduces WAGO’s 221 Series Compact Splicing Connectors

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for WAGO, now offers the 221 Series Compact Splicing Connectors as part of its full line of WAGO connectors.

The WAGO LEVER-NUTS 221 Series Compact Splicing Connector brings ease of use to a new compact form factor. The 221 Series is 40% smaller than its predecessor which frees up to 40% more junction box space for the end user.

WAGO’s lever technology accepts solid, stranded, and flexible wires up to 12 AWG. The clear housing allows visual verification of proper wire insertion. As project parameters change or scale, the 221 Series of Compact Splicing Connectors is completely reusable to meet the demands of the job.

Applications for the WAGO 221 Series include lighting, home automation, and junction boxes.

