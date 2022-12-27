Heilind Electronics offers Amphenol Industrial’s Effortless & Arcless DIN Connectors

Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Amphenol Industrial, now offers the UL1977 Effortless & Arcless DIN Connectors by Eaxtron as part of its full line of Amphenol Industrial connectors.

The patented Vortex Clip creates more contact points, improves conductivity, and dramatically reduces the effort required for coupling. The connector is tested to 12,000 mating cycles compared to 7,000 from competing products.

These connectors are available in multiple voltage ratings from 24 V to 80 V and feature 2x power pins and up to 4x signal pins. 160A, 320A, and 430A specifications are available. The Eaxtron UL1977 DIN charging connector is designed for applications in industrial & manufacturing equipment, power generation, non-automotive transportation, and military-aerospace.

