Heilind Electronics offers HVAC components for harsh environments and home applications

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, a maker of connectors and sensors, have the trusted TE HVAC components designed for harsh environments and connected home applications.

HVAC systems are exposed to hot and freezing temperatures and dust, debris, shock, and corrosion. Extra locking mechanisms, IP ratings, and corrosion resistance assure installers and designers that their projects are done right. TE Connectivity’s space-saving and reliable connectors have been thoroughly tested to ensure they provide the environmental, electrical, and mechanical performance needed in HVAC systems. Connectors that can withstand harsh environments include 2.5 mm Sealed Signal Double Lock Connectors, Universal MATE-N-LOK Connectors, Power Versa-Lock connectors, and RAST 5 connectors.

Consumers expect modern functionality and sleeker, more aesthetically pleasing designs in the connected home. This also requires faster development cycles and designs that maximize efficiency, simplify installation, and comply with government regulations. For connected home accessories, miniaturization and reliability are essential to keeping HVAC systems running uninterrupted for home and commercial end-users. TE offers a broad portfolio of components with space-saving footprints and industry-proven technologies that enable reliable power and signal connections in modern connected HVAC systems, including Economy Power 2.5 connectors, 2.0mm Signal GRACE INERTIA, and FASTON Terminals.

TE Connectivity manufactures rugged and reliable HVAC solutions for connected homes and harsh-environment HVAC applications that can be found by visiting Heilind.com or calling your local branch.

