HELUKABEL Group builds new facility for automation cable solutions

The HELUKABEL Group, a global cable system solutions provider, announced it is going to build a new facility in Haan, Germany, that will house its robotic dress pack and drag chain system subsidiaries under one roof. The new building will also serve as the headquarters of HELUKABEL’s Rhine-Ruhr sales branch and is planned to be completed by 2025.

Robotec Systems’ core business is robotic dress pack solutions and has been a HELUKABEL subsidiary since 2012 operating out of Duisburg, a suburb of Duesseldorf in northwest Germany. EKD Systems, which recently joined the HELUKABEL Group in the beginning of 2022, specializes in the development and production of cable drag chains made of steel, stainless steel, and plastic. Due to the similarities in both customers and business areas, the corporate group is hoping for considerable synergistic effects from the move to the new location to support its global sales network.

The rapid adoption of automated equipment in manufacturing, material handling, and many other industrial sectors, makes providing complementary products and system solutions almost mandatory for manufacturers to remain competitive and sustain growth in an ever-changing supply chain landscape. In addition to its core capabilities as a manufacturer of cables, wires, and accessories, HELUKABEL has added to its portfolio over the years to encompass cable assemblies, robotic dress packs, drag chains, cable storage, and processing equipment.

“On the one hand, we are expanding our capacity with the new building so that we can continue to grow,” explains Andreas Hoppe, CFO at HELUKABEL. The goal is to increase the current number of employees on site from 70 to 150 by 2030. “On the other hand, we are in an even better position to integrate our joint capabilities in order to offer our customers ready-to-use and completely customized electrical connection technology solutions.”

The new facility will further be supported by the cable-harnessing capabilities of the HELUKABEL Group’s Sangel Systemtechnik subsidiary to allow customers to have access to either electrical connection components individually or through pre-populated, play-and-play assemblies such as pre-terminated cable assemblies, robotic dress packs, or drag chain systems.

The city of Haan was a logical choice in many respects for the home of the new building. “Its geographical proximity to our previous locations is hugely advantageous. After all, many of our existing customers are located here, and our employees do not have to face a longer commute. The excellent infrastructure and attractive location in the middle of the economically strong Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region were also strong reasons for choosing Haan,” said Hoppe.