Helukabel HELUKAT Ethernet and Profinet cable from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Helukabel’s HELUKAT industrial Ethernet and Profinet cables featuring a halogen-free, flame-retardant, and durable construction built to support a variety of industrial requirements. New Type B, Type B Hybrid (with power conductors), Type R, and Type C Profinet cables are designed to provide reliable data transmission in dynamic or harsh industrial applications while protecting against environmental factors like oil, chemicals, and abrasion. Tray-rated, flexible, and continuous flexing versions are offered.

HELUKAT industrial Ethernet cables of varying flexibility have also been added, with Cat5, Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6a, Cat7, Cat7a, and Cat7e versions available to serve a wide range of industrial and robotic applications.

The new HELUKAT Ethernet cables start at $1.05 / ft (20-ft min.) and HELUKAT Profinet cables start at $1.78 / ft. (20-ft min.).

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/ethernet-cable