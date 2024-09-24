Continue to Site

Design World

High-accuracy position sensors unaffected by magnetic fields

By |

Novotechnik U.S. has introduced the LS1 series of advanced inductive linear position sensors, with stroke lengths of these non-contact sensors from 25 to 200 mm.

Absolute linearity of the LS1 Series is to ≤ 0.1 % of full scale with repeatability to < 3 µA or 3 mV, depending on current or voltage output selected. Analog output options are 0.1 to 10 Vdc, 10 to 0 V dc, 4 to 20 mA or 20 to 4 mA. These digital sensors have low and high-speed update modes, with low speed update rate of 50 Hz and high speed of 950 Hz.

sensor

The LS1 Series of position sensors can be factory or user programmed for start– and end–points, slope and offset. Two push buttons and status LEDs enable easy programming to get the most accuracy and flexibility for an application’s travel length.

Models are available with and without a return spring.

For more information, visit www.novotechnik.com/ls1.

 

Filed Under: Linear Motion Tips

 

About The Author

Miles Budimir

Miles has been with Design World since 2009 covering motion control, automation, and test and measurement. He holds a BSEE degree and an MA in Philosophy from Cleveland State University and has experience working in the controls industry as a project engineer. Miles has taught engineering technology courses as well as engineering ethics continuing education courses for professional engineers in the state of Ohio. He is also a drummer, and enjoys travel and photography.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World