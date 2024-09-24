High-accuracy position sensors unaffected by magnetic fields

Novotechnik U.S. has introduced the LS1 series of advanced inductive linear position sensors, with stroke lengths of these non-contact sensors from 25 to 200 mm.

Absolute linearity of the LS1 Series is to ≤ 0.1 % of full scale with repeatability to < 3 µA or 3 mV, depending on current or voltage output selected. Analog output options are 0.1 to 10 Vdc, 10 to 0 V dc, 4 to 20 mA or 20 to 4 mA. These digital sensors have low and high-speed update modes, with low speed update rate of 50 Hz and high speed of 950 Hz.

The LS1 Series of position sensors can be factory or user programmed for start– and end–points, slope and offset. Two push buttons and status LEDs enable easy programming to get the most accuracy and flexibility for an application’s travel length.

Models are available with and without a return spring.

For more information, visit www.novotechnik.com/ls1.