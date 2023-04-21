High efficiency and power density found in new family of brushless motors

Koford Engineering has introduced a new family of motors with rpm up to 12,728, 91% peak efficiency, and up to 1,239 watts continuous with no heat sinking or fan cooling required. The motor is 3.5-in. diameter x 2.950 long with a .5-in. shaft and weighs 3 lb, 13 oz (89 mm x 75 mm x 12.7 mm x 1.73 Kg) It is available either with hall sensors or sensorless. The operating temperature range is -73° C to 149° C. The motor has a hardened and precision ground stainless shaft and uses Teflon-insulated 200C-rated lead wires. The operating voltage is 12-48 Vdc. Matching hall and sensorless drives with speed pot or 0-5 v control inputs are also available.

Product information can be found at www.koford.com.