High-Performance CAN-Bus cable for advanced engine control systems

Hradil, the German specialist cable engineering firm, introduced a shielded High-Performance CAN-Bus cable for engine and exhaust control systems of heavy-duty 12-cylinder diesel engines. Hradil’s CAN-Bus cable fulfills the demanding requirements set out in the Society of Automotive Engineers’ SAE 1939-11, SAE J1939-14 und SAE J1128 standards. In other words, it belongs to an elite few capable of meeting the exacting criteria. The cable is perfect for dynamic applications such as drag chains and it’s frequently the cable of choice for cranes, excavators, construction machinery and agricultural vehicles. It really comes into its own in environments such as mining, tunnel construction, oil drilling rigs or in the chemical industry. Owing to its special design, the cable can be relied on to resist high mechanical stresses and extreme temperatures ranging from –40° to 125°C.

Hradil’s engineers have specifically developed the new High-Performance CAN-Bus cable for the purpose of managing heavy-duty diesel engines where fast data transmission and high transfer rates are of the essence. At 120 Oms its specific impedance characteristics, the Hradil CAN-Bus ensures optimal transmission rates with minimal signal reflection and losses.

The HRADIL CAN-Bus cable supports the transmission of sensor and diagnostic data as well as control data, such as engine rpm and temperature data as required by the parameter list defined in SAE J1939.

The Hradil CAN-Bus cable is compliant with the following SAE standards:

The SAE J1939-11 standard defines the physical layer for High-Speed CAN

The SAE J1939-14 standard defines the physical layer for 500 kbps applications

The SAE J1128 defines the requirements of low voltage primary cables of 60 VDC (25 VAC) or lower in surface vehicle electrical systems

Its superior electrical characteristics aside, the cable achieves top scores thanks to its very high resistance against oil, petrol, most alkaline and acidic media as well as coolants and lubricants. Furthermore, as the cable was designed for outdoor use it is resistant against ozone and UV radiation. In addition, it is compliant with the fire protection standards IEC 60332-1-2 and UL94-VO thanks to its self-extinguishing and flame-retardant properties. The cable jacket was produced from a special compound resulting in above-average robustness and durability.

Hradil Spezialkabel GmbH

www.hradil.de