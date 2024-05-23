High precision dual-axis elevator-rotary stages from OES

Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) has introduced the ATR-V-60-60 Series (-01 thru -04) of dual-axis elevator-rotary stages. These compact, elevator-rotary stages feature a high stability elevator stage with 120 x 80 mm table and 60 mm +/- 2 mm of vertical travel and a load capacity of 5.0 kg. A 60 mm diameter rotary stage is mounted vertically. The scissor lift design of the elevator stages combined with precision roller bearings and slide rails assures smooth motion and high parallelism throughout the travel of the table. The rotary stages are capable of continuous rotation and feature high precision bearings and a 90:1 worm gear.

The ATR-V-60-60-01 (shown) is driven by two-phase stepper motors with micro-stepping capabilities. The elevator stage repeatability is typically +/- 5 microns, typical positional accuracy is 15 microns and the rotary stage resolution is 0.72 arcsec (1 degree = 3,600 arcsec).

The ATR-V-60-60-02 is driven by three-phase brushless servo motors with quadrature incremental optical encoders and the AT10-60-03 is driven by dc brushed servo motors with quadrature incremental optical encoders. These servo motor driven stages feature higher repeatability, positional accuracy, and higher travel speeds typical of a closed loop system.

These ATR-V-60-60 elevator-rotary stages are suitable for laser drilling and machining, inspection, metrology, mirror and camera positioning, and photonics. The table of the rotary stage has a pattern of threaded holes for fixtures or tooling, and in the base of the elevator stage are accessible countersunk holes allowing easy integration into a new or existing application.

These stages require a motion controller that can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system with RS-232, USB, joystick, trackball, and keypad control.

For more information, visit www.oesincorp.com.