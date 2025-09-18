High-speed data acquisition with Teledyne ADQ3-USB digitizer series

Teledyne SP Devices has added the ADQ3-USB to its 12-bit ADQ3-series digitizers. The unit is designed for data acquisition in compact environments and provides the same functions as the ADQ3 platform in a stand-alone USB 3.2 form factor. It supports sampling rates up to 10 gigasamples per second and sustained data transfer of 2 Gbyte/s to a host PC.

Applications and market demand

High-speed digitizers are an important component in analytical and sensing systems, including mass spectrometers, swept-source optical coherence tomography, LiDAR, automated test equipment, and distributed fiber optic sensing platforms. The need for faster data acquisition in these fields is driven by trends toward higher resolution, quicker imaging, and more detailed real-time analysis. These applications produce large volumes of data per second, requiring efficient processing and high-speed transfer. To maintain signal integrity, particularly in compact and noise-sensitive setups, the digitizer is often positioned close to the detector within the system enclosure.

Compact design and performance

The ADQ3-USB is housed in a fanless enclosure that allows two units to be mounted side by side in a standard 1U 19” rack. This compact design enables the digitizer to be placed close to the detector, reducing cable length and signal reflections, which helps maintain analog performance in high-speed applications.

The ADQ3-USB supports continuous data streaming at up to 2 Gbyte/s via USB 3.2 and includes onboard FPGA capabilities for real-time signal processing. Large volumes of raw data, up to 20 Gbyte/s, can be reduced and transferred efficiently. By removing the need for PCIe slots, the ADQ3-USB allows integration with mini-PCs and laptops, making it suitable for mobile setups, embedded systems, and OEM applications.

Firmware and FPGA options

A key feature of the ADQ3-USB is its support for multiple firmware packages designed for specific application needs, including:

FWDAQ for standard data acquisition

FWATD for waveform averaging

FWPD for pulse detection

DEVDAQ for custom FPGA development

The open FPGA architecture allows users to implement application-specific algorithms directly on the digitizer, reducing the need for post-processing and enabling real-time decision-making.

OEM integration and model variants

Teledyne SP Devices positions the ADQ3-USB for OEM integration, with ISO-certified production, global support, and tailored engineering services for hardware and firmware modifications.

The ADQ3-USB is compatible with a wide range of digitizer models within the ADQ3 series, including ADQ30, ADQ32, ADQ33, and ADQ35. Each model offers different sampling rates, bandwidths, and channel configurations. For example, the ADQ32-USB offers 2.5 GSPS sampling and 2.5 GHz bandwidth, while the ADQ35-USB supports up to 10 GSPS for ultra-fast applications.

The ADQ3-USB digitizer series offers high-speed data acquisition in a compact design. With FPGA capabilities and flexible integration options, it supports system development in laboratory, field, and production environments.

For more information, visit spdevices.com.