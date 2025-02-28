High-temperature bearings prove reliable in high-temperature oil application

This is according to a European pump manufacturer, which used these bearings in centrifugal vertical pumps that transport vegetable oil at 110°C. These pumps, installed in food production facilities in Belgium and the Netherlands, are critical to the manufacturing process of frying potato chips.

The client tested the pump for over a year and reported no complaints, further validating the material’s durability and reliability in real-world conditions. The long-term successful operation of the bearings in this demanding environment reinforces their suitability for applications requiring high performance under extreme conditions.

“Our customers’ real-world experiences continue to demonstrate the exceptional resilience of Hitemp 160 in high-temperature environments,” says Vesconite Bearings application engineer Tristen Wintershoven. “Its ability to maintain its structural integrity at high temperatures makes it an excellent choice for challenging industrial applications.”

Beyond its high-temperature performance, Hitemp 160 has also received key industry certifications that attest to its safety and compliance in sensitive applications. The Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS) has approved it for use in drinking water systems up to 65°C. Additionally, the French National Metrology and Testing Laboratory (LNE) has certified the material for food contact applications.

The European pump manufacturer’s adoption of Hitemp 160 highlights its broad applicability beyond food production. The material is equally well-suited for use in chemical processing, industrial ovens, and other high-temperature environments where conventional bearing materials may degrade quickly. With its proven resistance to heat, wear, and oil exposure, Hitemp 160 presents a robust alternative to traditional bearing materials.

Vesconite Bearings remains committed to delivering innovative, high-performance bearing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

www.vesconite.com