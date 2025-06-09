Design World

High-torque 12V DC gearmotor for low-speed motion applications

Midwest Motion Products, Inc., a Minnesota-based motion control solutions provider serving the industry since 2001, has introduced its latest brushed gearmotor, the MMP D22-490A-12V GP52-408.

This 12V DC gearmotor is engineered to deliver up to 443 in-lbs of continuous torque at a low output speed of 6.8 RPM, making it suitable for precision, high-load applications requiring controlled motion at low speeds.

Description:

  • Features IP54 protection, measures under 2.5” in diameter and under 10.0” in length; weight is approximately 5.5 lbs.
  • Datasheet for this model is available for download.
  • Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both.
  • Sample units can typically be assembled from available stock within a few days.
  • Standard production lead times are typically measured in weeks.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

