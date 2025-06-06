Design World

High-torque 24V DC gearmotor released for motion applications

By |

Midwest Motion Products (MMP) has announced the release of its latest brushed DC gearmotor, the MMP S22-346F-24V GP52-068. Engineered for high-performance motion control applications, the gearmotor delivers up to 175 in-lbs of continuous torque and 443 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 60 RPM.

Description:

  • Brushed 24V DC gearmotor capable of delivering up to 175 in-lbs of continuous torque and 443 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 60 RPM.
  • IP54 rated; compact design with a diameter under 2.5″, total length under 8.0″, and weight of 4.3 lbs.
  • Datasheet available for download.
  • Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both.
  • Sample units can typically be assembled from stock materials within a few days.
  • Production lead times are generally a few weeks.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World