High-torque 24V DC gearmotor released for motion applications

Midwest Motion Products (MMP) has announced the release of its latest brushed DC gearmotor, the MMP S22-346F-24V GP52-068. Engineered for high-performance motion control applications, the gearmotor delivers up to 175 in-lbs of continuous torque and 443 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 60 RPM.
Description:
- Brushed 24V DC gearmotor capable of delivering up to 175 in-lbs of continuous torque and 443 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 60 RPM.
- IP54 rated; compact design with a diameter under 2.5″, total length under 8.0″, and weight of 4.3 lbs.
- Datasheet available for download.
- Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both.
- Sample units can typically be assembled from stock materials within a few days.
- Production lead times are generally a few weeks.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
