Hilscher introduces sensorEDGE IO-Link masters for instant monitoring of sensor data  

Hilscher, a maker of innovative industrial communication products and services, is pleased to introduce two new Edge IO-Link masters to help customers modernize their machines and plants through instant IO-Link machine monitoring. The devices can connect directly to Ethernet-based IT infrastructures without interfacing with existing communication networks and control systems.

The new Edge IO-Link masters come in two versions:

-sensorEDGE. Based on a central platform, this complete system allows for remote monitoring of up to eight IO-Link sensors. Requiring only a power supply and an internet connection, the sensorEDGE box transmits data into the cloud at one-second intervals for direct analysis.

– sensorEDGE FIELD. Featuring two container engines and optional cloud support, sensorEDGE FIELD connects up to eight local IO-Link sensors. It includes an open computing platform for your software with centralized management.

sensorEDGE devices combine computing power and IO-Link master technology in one IP67-rated housing. In addition, Hilscher’s centralized edge management platform lets users manage the devices easily, locally or through the internet.

For more information about Hilscher sensorEDGE IO-Link masters, visit www.hilscher.com.