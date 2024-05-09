Hinged Screw Cap Cover offers streamlined installation and dual functionality

Trim‐Lok, a provider of premium extruded plastic and rubber solutions, unveils the Hinged Screw Cap Cover. In a captivating video presentation, Nick Godfrey from Trim‐Lok introduces this groundbreaking family of products designed to revolutionize the industry.

The Hinged Screw Cap Cover Parts come in multiple sizes and profiles, with the main variants being the belt rail trim and corner trim. What sets these parts apart is Trim‐Lok’s unique ability to consolidate multiple components into one single plastic extruded profile. Unlike traditional aluminum belt rails with inserts, which require separate base pieces, sealants, and vinyl cover inserts, Trim‐Lok integrates all these functions into a single part to streamline the installation process with an all‐plastic, one‐piece design.

“Not only is it a lighter and easier‐to‐install part, but it also means our customers only need to order and stock one part, not multiple,” said Dan Whitener, VP and COO. “Our commitment to innovation isn’t just about creating great parts. It’s about being a great partner, and our innovative spirit is what sets us apart.”

The belt rail screw cap cover serves a dual purpose, also acting as a wire chase for smaller gauge 12V wires. By attaching it to the wall and running wires through the channel, users can discreetly conceal wiring in plain sight, eliminating the need for complex wall installations.

To watch the Screw Cap Cover video and learn more about our extensive range of trim and seal solutions, scan the QR code or visit us online at www.trimlok.com/all‐in‐one‐product‐overview.