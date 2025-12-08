Hitachi Systems and dataPARC partner on smart manufacturing

dataPARC, a provider of industrial data management and analytics software, announced a strategic partnership with Hitachi Systems, a system integrator and IT services provider. Under the collaboration, Hitachi Systems will integrate dataPARC’s industrial data platform, including its historian and PARCview analytics toolkit, into its digital manufacturing solutions. The goal is to help customers gain more operational insight and support smart manufacturing efforts.

Hitachi Systems supports customers in collecting, connecting, and using data across production environments as part of its industrial digital transformation initiatives. By adding dataPARC’s analytics toolkit, Hitachi Systems will offer manufacturers an open, scalable platform that brings together data from process control systems, historians, quality, maintenance, and business applications in one environment. This is intended to help customers make faster, data-informed decisions to improve efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in their operations.

