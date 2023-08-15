Hitemp 160 pump bushings successfully tested in harsh fuming sulphuric acid

Vesconite Bearings is pleased to announce the successful testing of its Hitemp 160 machined bushings in a demanding application in South Korea.

The client, a prominent industrial entity, carried out testing by fully submerging the bushings in an oleum (fuming sulphuric acid at 30% concentration) up to a temperature of 80ºC while utilizing an Alloy 20 Stainless Steel shaft on a sump pump.

The test results have been gratifying, reaffirming Vesconite Bearings’ commitment to providing reliable and durable solutions for challenging environments.

The Hitemp 160 machined bushings, developed to have good resistance to extreme chemicals and high temperatures in bearing applications, have proven their worth in this demanding application.

“We are thrilled with the performance of our Hitemp160 machined bushings in the recent testing conducted in South Korea,” says Phillip de Villiers, senior technical representative at Vesconite Bearings.

“This success further reinforces Vesconite Bearings’ position as a leading provider of high-quality engineered bearing and wear materials for critical applications in challenging environments.”

Due to the resounding success of the testing, the client has expressed its confidence in Vesconite Bearings’ products by placing an immediate order for an additional set of three Hitemp160 machined bushings.

The repeat order underscores the client’s satisfaction with the product’s performance and its trust in Vesconite Bearings’ ability to deliver reliable solutions to meet its industrial needs, and in short delivery time frames.

Vesconite Bearings takes pride in its commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous improvement, striving to develop innovative, high-performance solutions that withstand the most demanding operating conditions.

The successful testing in South Korea is a testament to Vesconite Bearings’ dedication to providing reliable and durable products for numerous applications across various industries.

Vesconite Bearings

www.vesconite.com