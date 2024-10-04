HMS Networks acquires PEAK-System Technik

HMS Networks AB, a global provider of industrial information and communication technology, has today entered into a binding agreement with DOGAWIST-Investment GmbH to acquire 100% of the shares in PEAK-System Technik GmbH, a well-established German provider of industrial communication solutions and experts within automotive communication technologies such as CAN and LIN.

Strategic rationale

The acquisition will strengthen HMS’ position within communication solutions for advanced engineering tools, testing and control within automotive, medical and transportation. HMS sees several synergies between HMS’ Business Unit Ixxat and PEAK -System as there are a lot of common expertise within automotive communication technologies such as CAN, CAN FD, LIN, Flexray and Automotive Ethernet, but aimed at different applications and target groups. Hence there is very good opportunities for cross-selling, both when it comes to product development and utilizing the sales channels of both companies.

The acquisition will strengthen HMS’ global presence within automotive communication, especially in the German market.

“PEAK-System’s extensive product portfolio and expertise expand our existing product offering in communication solutions for advanced engineering tools, testing and control in applications within automotive, medical and transportation. We also see excellent cross-selling opportunities, both geographically and technically. Our Ixxat brand and PEAK -System already offer unique sets of software and hardware tools and together, they will provide our customers with more options to solve their communications challenges. This is an exciting step for HMS and our Ixxat brand and the entire HMS team are happy to welcome our new colleagues at PEAK-System to HMS,” says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks.

PEAK-System at a glance

PEAK-System is a well -established German industrial communication company offering both hardware and software for industrial and automotive communication. Through the development and manufacturing of innovative and scalable products with emphasis on network technologies used in the vehicle industry, the company has been serving customers all over the world since the start in 1999.

PEAK-System’s headquarters, with product manufacturing and development, is located in Darmstadt, Germany. There is also a French subsidiary with an office in Maxéville, close to Nancy, France. PEAK-System employs in total about 50 people.

The sales are well distributed over the key industrial communication markets with approximately 50% of sales in Europe, 25% in Asia, and 25% in the US.

