HMS Networks’ Ewon Netbiter is revamped with Argos cloud interface and new mobile app

HMS Networks announces significant updates to the Netbiter solution for remote management of field equipment. The new Netbiter EC360W gateway now comes with a fully revamped graphical user interface for Netbiter Argos Cloud to enhance user experience.

The new Ewon Netbiter EC360W is an all-in-one gateway for worldwide use. This new model includes a diversity antenna, making it more robust and ensuring better connectivity in harsh environments.

Additionally, the launch of the Netbiter Argos app will revolutionize how service teams manage notifications. With push notifications that can be sent and acknowledged via the app, service teams can now utilize these alerts to their fullest potential.

How it works

The Ewon Netbiter EC360W connects field equipment to the Argos cloud through Cellular 4G or Ethernet, facilitating seamless data exchange. The device’s dual-antenna setup ensures reliable communication even

in the most challenging conditions. The cloud platform displays data through both the web and the new Argos mobile app. With the new Argos mobile app, users can receive and manage notifications. They will now be able to respond to alarms faster and more efficiently, enhancing the monitoring capabilities and responsiveness of this management system.

Remote management of a wide range of equipment

With the Netbiter EC360W gateway and the Netbiter Argos cloud, users can enjoy comprehensive insights into their equipment’s performance and status. The solution allows remote management of a wide range of field equipment spread across the globe: power generators, air compressors, chillers, and many more. It is ideal for ensuring the continuous performance and maintenance of critical equipment, even in remote locations.

Tailored for rental companies

The Netbiter Argos solution is perfectly suited for rental companies that manage and monitor various assets used for power generation. Offering an out-of-the-box, end-to-end solution, it allows these businesses to effectively track and service diverse fleets of equipment deployed across numerous locations. Netbiter Argos is ideal for companies whose equipment demands constant supervision. It ensures maximum operational efficiency and uptime. Additionally, it’s a scalable, future-proof solution designed to handle expanding fleets of equipment seamlessly.

Driving competitive advantage

“Netbiter Argos is the solution you can partner with to expand your rental fleet and provide that extra added service to your clients that the market requires to stay competitive,” said James Kime, Netbiter Argos product manager at HMS Network, emphasizing the competitive edge provided to users.

Read more on www.netbiter.com