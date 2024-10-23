HMS Networks launches Anybus CompactCom B40 Mini

HMS Networks launches the Anybus CompactCom B40 Mini, a soldered-on communication interface that complements the Anybus CompactCom 40 series.

Expanding the Anybus CompactCom family

The Anybus CompactCom family offers a range of ready-made communication interfaces that can be embedded into any industrial machine or device, enabling connectivity to all major industrial networks. The new Anybus CompactCom B40 Mini adds a soldered-on option to the existing lineup of modules and pluggable bricks.

Key Features of the Anybus CompactCom B40 Mini

The Anybus CompactCom B40 Mini includes the following features:

Compact design: Soldered directly onto the device’s carrier board, it’s 30% smaller than the pluggable brick, making it ideal for small devices.

Efficient manufacturing: Delivered in tape-and-reel and ready for automated production through pick-and-place and Surface-Mount Device (SMD) soldering, it’s designed for high-volume and cost-effective production.

Versatile network support: Preloaded with PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, POWERLINK, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP, and BACnet Industrial Ethernet networks, or delivered pre-set for a specific network.

These features enable device manufacturers to simplify product design and production with one design and batch for all protocols, while also optimizing stock management and providing end customers the flexibility to choose the network in the field.

“We are delighted to add the Anybus CompactCom B40 Mini to our lineup,” states Andreas Stillborg, Anybus embedded product manager at HMS Networks. “Our customers told us they want a CompactCom that is smaller and delivered in a tape-and-reel format, enabling them to add a CompactCom in space-constrained, cost-effective devices as well as optimizing their manufacturing processes. The B40 Mini meets all these demands, while also offering the quality and high reliability that our customers rightfully expect from any Anybus product. We’re excited about how much it will benefit high-volume device makers looking to connect to industrial networks.”

Use Case

