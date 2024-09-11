HMS Networks launches the Anybus Defender industrial security appliances lineup

HMS Networks now announces the launch of the Anybus Defender Lineup, a suite of industrial network security appliances designed to safeguard critical infrastructures.

As cyber threats increasingly target industrial environments, the Anybus Defender series provides a firewall to protect operational technology (OT) networks. Specifically designed for Industrial Control Systems, the primary use cases are network segmentation in line with ISA/IEC 62443-3-3, Network Address Translation with traffic filtering, and deep packet inspection (DPI) on industrial protocols to enable deep protection of industrial assets. The offering suits machine builders who want to embed security in their offering and asset owners in manufacturing and critical infrastructures to upgrade their existing networks with new protection strategies.

The Anybus Defender Lineup features four distinct models to meet diverse security needs:

Anybus Defender Compact 1004 – A space-efficient solution for smaller industrial environments, offering robust protection without compromising on protection use cases.

Anybus Defender 4002 – A versatile firewall designed for medium-sized networks, combining advanced security features with ease of deployment.

Anybus Defender 6004 – Ideal for larger installations, this model delivers enhanced security capabilities and comprehensive network protection.

Anybus Defender 6024 – The flagship model, engineered for the most demanding industrial applications, providing extensive security and network coverage.

The Anybus Defenders are suitable for physical segmentation strategies and come with various port configurations, from RJ-45 ethernet to SFP ports supporting copper or fiber connectivity. Anybus Defender 4002, 6004, and 6024 are available with three different licenses enabling various security use cases.

Key features of the Anybus Defender lineup:

Industrial-Grade Security: Built to withstand the harsh conditions of industrial environments, the Anybus Defender appliances offer reliable performance in challenging settings.

Scalable Solutions: Whether for small, medium, or large-scale operations, the Anybus Defender series provides scalable security options tailored to each network’s specific needs.

ICS-aware software: Built-in industrial asset detection and policy control capabilities for industrial protocols with auto rule creation, enabling the administrator to see what they are managing and taking granular control over the network traffic with ease.

User-Friendly Interface: Simplified setup and management through an intuitive interface, enabling operators to monitor and control network security effortlessly. An optional central CyberSecurity Console software can be used to manage a fleet of Anybus Defenders in one simple web user interface.

“We are excited to introduce the Anybus Defender Lineup, which represents a key element required for modern industrial network security,” said Thomas Vasen, business development manager Network Security. “As industrial networks become increasingly interconnected, the need for robust security measures is paramount. Driven by regulations such a s NIS2 and standards such as 62443-3-3 customers are implementing physical segmentation to separate their machines and critical assets. The Anybus Defender series offers reliable, scalable, and user-friendly solutions to increase visibility, reduce the risks for and the impact of a breach.”

The Anybus Defender Lineup is now available for order through HMS Networks’ global network of partners and distributors.

www.hms-networks.com