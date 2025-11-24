HMS Networks to buy part of Molex Industrial Solutions unit

HMS Networks has entered into a binding agreement to acquire part of Molex’s Industrial Solutions Business Unit. Molex is a global electronics company with operations in more than 38 countries and over 50,000 employees.

The acquisition includes:

Hardware and software intellectual property

A product portfolio of network interface cards and software stacks

Customer relationships, primarily in the U.S. and Japan

Development teams in Waterloo, Canada, and Le Thuit Anger, France

The French company Woodhead Software & Electronics S.A.S.U.

HMS said the acquisition is intended to add intellectual property and expertise from the engineering teams. It is expected to strengthen INT division’s software and hardware offerings and expand HMS’s customer base in North America as part of the division’s 2030 strategy.

For more information, visit hms-networks.com.