Continue to Site

Design World

Hollow-core linear voice coil servo motor features high peak force

By |

The HVCM-095-051-051-01 hollow core linear voice coil servo motor from Moticont features an open aperture, a 1.0 in. (25.4 mm) stroke, high speed, and sub-micron positioning accuracy with an external high resolution position sensor. This linear dc servo motor from Moticont has a continuous force rating of 16.1 lb (71.4 N) and a peak force of 50.8 lb (225.8 N) at a 10% duty cycle. Clean and quiet, this non-commutated, long life brushless linear servo motor features zero cogging and zero backlash when connected directly to a load, and high acceleration/deceleration.

voice coil servo motor

The 2.000 in. (50.8 mm) diameter open aperture of the HVCM-095-051-051-01 hollow core linear voice coil servo motor allows for optics, illumination, laser beams, tubing, and cable passage. The extended length of the motor is 3.0 in. (76.2 mm) at mid-stroke. This high speed, low-inertia motor is suitable for uses in clamping, assembly, testing, optical focusing, positioning, laser beam steering, wafer handling, dynamic vibration absorption and vibration testing, laser drilling, cutting, welding, and machining applications.

Two threaded 10-32 UNF-2B X 0.38 deep mounting holes on 2.750 in. (69.9 mm) centers in the housing and coil ends allow for flexible and easy integration into new and existing applications.  Options include a longer stroke, higher force, smaller footprint, or customized mounting.

For more information, visit www.moticont.com.

 

Filed Under: Linear Motion Tips
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Miles Budimir

Miles has been with Design World since 2009 covering motion control, automation, and test and measurement. He holds a BSEE degree and an MA in Philosophy from Cleveland State University and has experience working in the controls industry as a project engineer. Miles has taught engineering technology courses as well as engineering ethics continuing education courses for professional engineers in the state of Ohio. He is also a drummer, and enjoys travel and photography.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World