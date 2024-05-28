Hollow-core linear voice coil servo motor features high peak force

The HVCM-095-051-051-01 hollow core linear voice coil servo motor from Moticont features an open aperture, a 1.0 in. (25.4 mm) stroke, high speed, and sub-micron positioning accuracy with an external high resolution position sensor. This linear dc servo motor from Moticont has a continuous force rating of 16.1 lb (71.4 N) and a peak force of 50.8 lb (225.8 N) at a 10% duty cycle. Clean and quiet, this non-commutated, long life brushless linear servo motor features zero cogging and zero backlash when connected directly to a load, and high acceleration/deceleration.

The 2.000 in. (50.8 mm) diameter open aperture of the HVCM-095-051-051-01 hollow core linear voice coil servo motor allows for optics, illumination, laser beams, tubing, and cable passage. The extended length of the motor is 3.0 in. (76.2 mm) at mid-stroke. This high speed, low-inertia motor is suitable for uses in clamping, assembly, testing, optical focusing, positioning, laser beam steering, wafer handling, dynamic vibration absorption and vibration testing, laser drilling, cutting, welding, and machining applications.

Two threaded 10-32 UNF-2B X 0.38 deep mounting holes on 2.750 in. (69.9 mm) centers in the housing and coil ends allow for flexible and easy integration into new and existing applications. Options include a longer stroke, higher force, smaller footprint, or customized mounting.

